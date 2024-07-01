Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1110
Finding its Match
A red admiral butterfly finding its match.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1110
photos
66
followers
29
following
304% complete
View this month »
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st July 2024 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
purple coneflower
,
red admiral
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful capture with great details.The colours do match up well they are made for each other.
July 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the matching colors and of the details.
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close