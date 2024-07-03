Previous
Denizens of the Garden and Falls
Photo 1112

Denizens of the Garden and Falls

A red-winged blackbird couple at the garden and waterfall that I posted yesterday. Female (left) / male (right). Spotting the female led me to the male :-)
3rd July 2024

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
