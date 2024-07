Feed Me!

Looking up is a good thing. Today I spotted this robin's nest with two hungry babies and its very busy parent who was flying back and forth to bring them morels of food. Fun facts: baby robins spend about 13 days in the nest, and the parents (both male and female) make about 100 feeding trips a day to the nest. That's 1,300 feeding trips for one brood, and robins have 2-3 broods per season! Who would want to be a robin!