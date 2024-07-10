Sign up
Photo 1119
A Happy Ending
Heavy downpours today as "remnants" of Hurricane Beryl swept through. But in the end, we were left with some nice water droplets on the coneflowers.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1119
photos
67
followers
29
following
306% complete
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th July 2024 6:01am
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
summer
,
water droplets
,
cutleaf coneflowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Alovely POV andfocus on the one flower and water droplets. Fav. Sorry to hear that my namesake has created such havoc in some places .!!!
July 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Very pretty with the yellow on the dark background and the raindrops really do add a special touch.
July 11th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture with the raindrops scattered on the pretty yellow flowers.
July 11th, 2024
