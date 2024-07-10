Previous
A Happy Ending by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1119

A Happy Ending

Heavy downpours today as "remnants" of Hurricane Beryl swept through. But in the end, we were left with some nice water droplets on the coneflowers.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Heather
Beryl Lloyd ace
Alovely POV andfocus on the one flower and water droplets. Fav. Sorry to hear that my namesake has created such havoc in some places .!!!
July 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Very pretty with the yellow on the dark background and the raindrops really do add a special touch.
July 11th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A lovely capture with the raindrops scattered on the pretty yellow flowers.
July 11th, 2024  
