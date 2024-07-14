Previous
American Painted Lady by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1123

American Painted Lady

Another new butterfly for me- an American painted lady or just American lady. The two large eyespots on each hindwing are distinguishing features apparently. Another learning moment courtesy of 365 :-)

And here is a link for more information:
https://www.butterflyidentification.com/american-painted-lady.htm
14th July 2024

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is fabulous!
July 14th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful capture fv!
July 14th, 2024  
