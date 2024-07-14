Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1123
American Painted Lady
Another new butterfly for me- an American painted lady or just American lady. The two large eyespots on each hindwing are distinguishing features apparently. Another learning moment courtesy of 365 :-)
And here is a link for more information:
https://www.butterflyidentification.com/american-painted-lady.htm
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1123
photos
66
followers
29
following
307% complete
View this month »
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th July 2024 12:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
coneflowers
,
american painted lady
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous!
July 14th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful capture fv!
July 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close