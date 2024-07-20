Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1129
Beggars Can't Be Choosers
Another red admiral on a nearby butterfly bush (buddleia). I'm still hoping to spot a monarch one of these days, but as
@ludwigsdiana
reminded me recently, "Beggars cannot be choosers." So true. And indeed, red admirals have their own beauty.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1129
photos
65
followers
29
following
309% complete
View this month »
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th July 2024 5:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
buddleia
,
red admiral
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close