Photo 1130
The Humble Cabbage White
With a little purple added to its setting, the humble cabbage white can look quite lovely.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1130
photos
66
followers
29
following
309% complete
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
cabbage white
