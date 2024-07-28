Sign up
Previous
Photo 1137
Duskywing- Maybe
Wild indigo duskywing on joe-pye weed- how's that for a mouthful! (and I'm open to a butterfly ID correction- this is just what Google Search produced- thanks, everyone!)
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1137
photos
65
followers
28
following
311% complete
View this month »
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th July 2024 4:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
joe-pye weed
,
wild indigo duskywing
Barb
ace
Love how you composed this lovely capture! Marvelous use of negative space, also! Fav
July 28th, 2024
