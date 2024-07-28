Previous
Duskywing- Maybe by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1137

Duskywing- Maybe

Wild indigo duskywing on joe-pye weed- how's that for a mouthful! (and I'm open to a butterfly ID correction- this is just what Google Search produced- thanks, everyone!)
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love how you composed this lovely capture! Marvelous use of negative space, also! Fav
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise