Surviving the Heat Wave by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1140

Surviving the Heat Wave

With temperatures reaching close to 40 C with the humidity today (and tomorrow), water from this sprinkler is just the thing!
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
312% complete

Shutterbug ace
I bet that feels good at those temps.
July 31st, 2024  
