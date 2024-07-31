Sign up
Previous
Photo 1140
Surviving the Heat Wave
With temperatures reaching close to 40 C with the humidity today (and tomorrow), water from this sprinkler is just the thing!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1140
photos
65
followers
28
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st July 2024 5:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
summer
Shutterbug
ace
I bet that feels good at those temps.
July 31st, 2024
