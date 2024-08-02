Previous
Looking Pretty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1142

Looking Pretty

A cabbage white looking quite pretty on a sprig of purple sage and with yellow coneflowers in the background.

And still the goldfinches elude my camera, dipping through the air with their po-ta-to-chip call as if to taunt me. I still love them, though :-)
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
In spite of the elusive goldfinch you have found a lovely capture for today with the cabbage white staying still awhile . A lovely composition and colour combinations in this capture - Fav
August 2nd, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful colour combination Heather fingers crossed the gold finches return . Fav from me
August 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl! And you're right about the cabbage white staying still awhile- they sure move around a lot, fussing about where to settle (briefly) :-)
August 2nd, 2024  
