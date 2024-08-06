Sign up
Previous
Photo 1146
Peak-a-Boo
Today the goldfinch graced me with its ever-so-brief and half-hidden pop-up from among the sunflowers! Gotcha!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1146
photos
64
followers
27
following
313% complete
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th August 2024 6:47am
Tags
yellow
,
birds
,
flowers
,
summer
,
sunflowers
,
goldfinch
