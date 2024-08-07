Sign up
Previous
Photo 1147
Always a Beauty
Finally- a monarch butterfly! And it even opened its wings and stayed this way for a while. Always a beauty!
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
summer
,
butterflies
,
monarch
Joanne Diochon
ace
And it landed on a very pretty perch for its photo too. An all over lovely image.
August 8th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful capture and such a gorgeous butterfly to find. I love the way it is spreading its wings to see its full beauty
August 8th, 2024
