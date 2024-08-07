Previous
Always a Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1147

Always a Beauty

Finally- a monarch butterfly! And it even opened its wings and stayed this way for a while. Always a beauty!
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Heather

I live in Toronto, Canada.
Joanne Diochon ace
And it landed on a very pretty perch for its photo too. An all over lovely image.
August 8th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture and such a gorgeous butterfly to find. I love the way it is spreading its wings to see its full beauty
August 8th, 2024  
