Coming Back for More by 365projectorgheatherb
Coming Back for More

Coming back for more- the monarchs are really attracted to this buddleia, and I can't stop capturing them. One day, they will be gone.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Spectacular capture of this gorgeous butterfly and buddleia, Heather! An instant fav!
August 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
August 13th, 2024  
