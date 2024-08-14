Previous
The Kindness of Strangers by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1154

The Kindness of Strangers

While I was struggling to capture this birdhouse, this woman appeared from nowhere, it seemed, and held it for me while I took my photo. She then disappeared before I could get her name. I did thank her, though :-)
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah that’s lovely.
August 14th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing how some human beings can be so randomly kind and other so randomly cruel.
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise