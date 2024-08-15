Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1155
Just a Summer Day
Hot and sunny, but not humid (yay!)- just a summer day.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1155
photos
64
followers
26
following
316% complete
View this month »
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th August 2024 1:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
summer
,
roses
,
st alban
,
royal st george's college
Barb
ace
Lovely pov, Heather! Glad you aren't dealing with humidity!
August 15th, 2024
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you, Barb! The humidity is predicted to roll back in, but for now we have this wonderful break! :-)
August 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close