Last Chance by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1156

Last Chance

A monarch butterfly feeding on the milkweed nectar before the rain comes later today- last chance for a while (maybe)
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Beautiful photo, Heather! How nice that the butterfly spread its wings for you! :-)
August 16th, 2024  
