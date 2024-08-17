Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1157
Smooth Landing
A smooth landing for this monarch (from yesterday- a rainy, stormy kind of day today)
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1157
photos
64
followers
26
following
316% complete
View this month »
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th August 2024 4:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
monarch
,
swamp milkweed
Julie Ryan
ace
Lovely shot
August 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close