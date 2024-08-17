Previous
Smooth Landing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1157

Smooth Landing

A smooth landing for this monarch (from yesterday- a rainy, stormy kind of day today)
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Julie Ryan ace
Lovely shot
August 17th, 2024  
