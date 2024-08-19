Previous
Catching the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Catching the Sun

A female goldfinch on a cool (18C !!!), sunny and windy day with no humidity!!! Just perfect!
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Barb ace
Perfect...temperatures and capture! Fav
August 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully captured ! fav
August 19th, 2024  
