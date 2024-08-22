Sign up
Previous
Photo 1162
Do We Know Him?
Just taking in the view.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1162
photos
63
followers
27
following
318% complete
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd August 2024 4:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
summer
,
candid
KV
ace
Too cute!
August 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Omg This is awesome! Great capture! Fav
August 22nd, 2024
