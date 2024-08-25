Previous
Late Summer by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1165

Late Summer

Late summer colours with goldenrod sneaking through the white cosmos.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
This pic seems to embody the carefree idea of summer beautifully.
August 25th, 2024  
So beautiful and carefree ! such great focus and light on the flower !
August 25th, 2024  
so pretty!
August 25th, 2024  
