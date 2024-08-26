Previous
A Summer Day's Work by 365projectorgheatherb
A Summer Day's Work

A summer day with the bees working the buddleia (butterfly bush)
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
So pretty!
August 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely focus , light and capture of the bee on the buddleia - fav
August 26th, 2024  
