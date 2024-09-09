Sign up
Previous
Photo 1180
The Stinger
I don't know my bees and wasps, but I know this one is a stinger- stay clear!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1180
photos
60
followers
27
following
323% complete
View this month »
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th September 2024 5:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
wasp
,
sunflowers
Barb
ace
Excellent clarity, Heather! Something for me to aim for!
September 9th, 2024
