A Sunny Welcome

Another garden spotting from yesterday: the entire front yard was filled with sunflowers! What a sunny welcome! (nice on black)
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
September 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Snap -- thought this was one of mine !! I have posted the same a little over best and battered by the weather !! Lovely light !
September 29th, 2024  
