Photo 1200
The Poser
This little house sparrow posed nicely for me before joining his pals to feast on the lavender seeds.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
328% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th September 2024 3:17am
Tags
bird
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
lavender
,
house sparrow
