Photo 1202
Window Dressing
Spotted these pink roses growing by a window- lovely to see from both inside and out.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1202
photos
61
followers
27
following
329% complete
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st October 2024 4:18am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
autumn
,
roses
Julie Ryan
ace
So pretty
October 1st, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful pink roses and capture.
October 1st, 2024
