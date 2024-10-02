Produce and Memories

A farmers' market in our old neighbourhood. The whole experience made me feel nostalgic for a slower, more friendly way of life. Remembering Saturday mornings visiting the widowed Ukrainian sisters next door: enjoying tea and treats while sitting at their kitchen table catching up on the neighbourhood news, while their budgie chattered away and their three cats and one dog all nudged for attention; taking in the view of their amazing garden out back; but more than anything, just enjoying their company. Fond memories.