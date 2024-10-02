Previous
Produce and Memories by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1203

Produce and Memories

A farmers' market in our old neighbourhood. The whole experience made me feel nostalgic for a slower, more friendly way of life. Remembering Saturday mornings visiting the widowed Ukrainian sisters next door: enjoying tea and treats while sitting at their kitchen table catching up on the neighbourhood news, while their budgie chattered away and their three cats and one dog all nudged for attention; taking in the view of their amazing garden out back; but more than anything, just enjoying their company. Fond memories.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise