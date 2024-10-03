Previous
The Best Way by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1204

The Best Way

A female goldfinch feasting on sunflower seeds- upside down is the best way!
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Oh wow - great capture. She blends in so well.
October 3rd, 2024  
