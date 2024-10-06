Previous
Small but Mighty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1207

Small but Mighty

One small sugar maple giving a great display of autumn colours (and it's still a work in progress)
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
A lovely tree and gorgeous with all the
Autumn colours spreading through the branches. A great find and capture Heather.
October 6th, 2024  
