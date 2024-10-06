Sign up
Previous
Photo 1207
Small but Mighty
One small sugar maple giving a great display of autumn colours (and it's still a work in progress)
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
,
sugar maple
wendy frost
ace
A lovely tree and gorgeous with all the
Autumn colours spreading through the branches. A great find and capture Heather.
October 6th, 2024
Autumn colours spreading through the branches. A great find and capture Heather.