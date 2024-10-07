Previous
Working Overtime by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1208

Working Overtime

Catching the last of the sun today, the bees were feverishly working this patch of asters.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice focus on the happy bee feasting away on the nectar . I call these Autumn Asters - Michaelmas Daisies ! fav
October 7th, 2024  
