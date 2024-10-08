Previous
Silver is Gold by 365projectorgheatherb
Silver is Gold

A silver maple showing its autumn colours (although it can also be a brilliant red)
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Ah superb light
October 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 Now if I could just harness that light for our refrigerator! :-)
October 8th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great pov and lighting!
October 8th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture and colours love the way the veins stand out in a darker colour.
October 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Simply gorgeous, Heather!
October 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp and the autumn colors.
October 9th, 2024  
