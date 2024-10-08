Sign up
Previous
Photo 1209
Silver is Gold
A silver maple showing its autumn colours (although it can also be a brilliant red)
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
6
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1209
photos
61
followers
27
following
331% complete
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th October 2024 5:52am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
maple
,
silver maple
Lesley
ace
Ah superb light
October 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Now if I could just harness that light for our refrigerator! :-)
October 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great pov and lighting!
October 8th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful capture and colours love the way the veins stand out in a darker colour.
October 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Simply gorgeous, Heather!
October 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp and the autumn colors.
October 9th, 2024
