Just Turning by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1211

Just Turning

A burning bush just starting to turn. Eventually, all the leaves will be a brilliant red (hence the name). It also produces bright red berries, which the birds, including cardinals, are enjoying (but would they cooperate for a photo- no!)
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Heather

Julie Ryan ace
Love it, beautiful leaves and sunlight!
October 10th, 2024  
