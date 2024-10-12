Sign up
Photo 1213
Out for a Walk
Full sun today- perfect for a walk on an autumn day.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1213
photos
61
followers
27
following
332% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th October 2024 5:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
colours
,
autumn
,
city
,
oak
,
candid
