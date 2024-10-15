Previous
Silver Maple in the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1216

Silver Maple in the Sun

Sunny days and cool nights is the recipe for brilliant autumn colours apparently. We had quite a warm September, but if October continues to be cool, we might get a good show yet.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
