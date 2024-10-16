Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1217
Honey and Sugar
A honey locust stealing the sun from a sugar maple, but just for now.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1217
photos
61
followers
27
following
333% complete
View this month »
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th October 2024 2:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
city
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful sunlight amongst the feathery leaves of the tree !
October 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha for a moment I was looking for the insect ...
October 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
@koalagardens
:)))
October 16th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Lovely colours Heather, you seem to be very lucky with the sunshine at the moment, any spare please send it our way
October 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the capture of the beautiful autumn colors.
October 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
@365projectorgjoworboys
Thank you Beryl and Jo. Yes, despite the weather forecast for cloudy days, the sun has been breaking through the clouds and I've managed to catch those times. And yes, I would be happy to send some sunshine your way :-)
October 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
P.S. Jo, think of you when I see the honey locusts btw :-)
October 16th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely array of autumn colors.
October 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close