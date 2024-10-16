Previous
Honey and Sugar by 365projectorgheatherb
Honey and Sugar

A honey locust stealing the sun from a sugar maple, but just for now.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Heather


@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful sunlight amongst the feathery leaves of the tree !
October 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
haha for a moment I was looking for the insect ...
October 16th, 2024  
Heather
@koalagardens :)))
October 16th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Lovely colours Heather, you seem to be very lucky with the sunshine at the moment, any spare please send it our way
October 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug
I love the capture of the beautiful autumn colors.
October 16th, 2024  
Heather
@beryl @365projectorgjoworboys Thank you Beryl and Jo. Yes, despite the weather forecast for cloudy days, the sun has been breaking through the clouds and I've managed to catch those times. And yes, I would be happy to send some sunshine your way :-)
October 16th, 2024  
Heather
@365projectorgjoworboys P.S. Jo, think of you when I see the honey locusts btw :-)
October 16th, 2024  
KV
Lovely array of autumn colors.
October 16th, 2024  
