Previous
Nearing the End by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1230

Nearing the End

The end of autumn colours is nearing- at least for this little maple.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
So pretty
October 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How pretty ,but sad to see all the fallen leaves, A lovely pov and composition as the colourful dressed man and dog walks out of the scene ! fav
October 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise