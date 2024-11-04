Previous
Red and Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1236

Red and Yellow

The red leaves of a silver maple against the yellow leaves of an oak brightened a dreary November day.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Heather

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful dof! Extremely beautiful, Heather! I love Autumn leaves!
November 4th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
So pretty! You've captured autumn perfectly!
November 4th, 2024  
