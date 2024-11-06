Sign up
Previous
Photo 1238
Golden Carpet
So many leaves on the ground, but still holding their beauty.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th November 2024 5:18am
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
