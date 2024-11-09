Previous
Yellow Fans by Heather
Yellow Fans

Ginkgo leaves- little yellow fans. A new observation: ginkgo trees are among the last to lose their leaves (at least in my neighbourhood).
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Heather

Heather
I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then.
Joanne Diochon
They still look bright and fresh when most leaves are dry and crunchy on the ground.
November 10th, 2024  
Barb
Nice dof!
November 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful with the back light ! great dof
November 10th, 2024  
