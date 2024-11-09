Sign up
Photo 1241
Yellow Fans
Ginkgo leaves- little yellow fans. A new observation: ginkgo trees are among the last to lose their leaves (at least in my neighbourhood).
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1241
photos
61
followers
27
following
340% complete
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th November 2024 4:44am
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
ginkgo
Joanne Diochon
ace
They still look bright and fresh when most leaves are dry and crunchy on the ground.
November 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Nice dof!
November 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful with the back light ! great dof
November 10th, 2024
