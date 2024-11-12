Previous
Autumn Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
Autumn Yellow

The Norway maple is considered an invasive tree, but I do love its autumn yellow.
12th November 2024

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley
It is beautiful. True yellow.
November 12th, 2024  
KV
Lovely composition… the soft focus on the background is stunning.
November 13th, 2024  
