Previous
Photo 1244
Autumn Yellow
The Norway maple is considered an invasive tree, but I do love its autumn yellow.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1244
photos
61
followers
27
following
340% complete
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th November 2024 2:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
maple
Lesley
ace
It is beautiful. True yellow.
November 12th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely composition… the soft focus on the background is stunning.
November 13th, 2024
