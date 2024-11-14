Sign up
Photo 1246
Here- Some Colour!
A horribly grey November day, until this male northern cardinal presented himself by the few remaining leaves of a Japanese maple.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th November 2024 5:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
bird
,
autumn
,
maple
,
cardinal
