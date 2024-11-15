Previous
Crossing the Street by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1247

Crossing the Street

The autumn leaves of a sweetgum tree (new to me) bring colour to another overcast day.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully captured
November 15th, 2024  
