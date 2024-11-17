Previous
Through the Ravine by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1249

Through the Ravine

A speedster roadway cutting through one of Toronto's ravines. There is a bike lane on the side, but with only a painted line, I would feel pretty vulnerable. Fortunately, there are walking paths deeper in.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
