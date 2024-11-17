Sign up
Photo 1249
Through the Ravine
A speedster roadway cutting through one of Toronto's ravines. There is a bike lane on the side, but with only a painted line, I would feel pretty vulnerable. Fortunately, there are walking paths deeper in.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
17th November 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
bridge
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
