Previous
Photo 1250
Don't Forget Us!
In my eagerness to capture the colours of the autumn leaves, I almost overlooked these pink roses, still blooming.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1250
photos
61
followers
27
following
342% complete
View this month »
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th November 2024 5:15am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
autumn
,
roses
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
November 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazing, Heather! So, so beautiful! You are blessed to still have flowers in bloom!
November 18th, 2024
