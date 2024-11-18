Previous
Don't Forget Us! by 365projectorgheatherb
Don't Forget Us!

In my eagerness to capture the colours of the autumn leaves, I almost overlooked these pink roses, still blooming.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
November 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing, Heather! So, so beautiful! You are blessed to still have flowers in bloom!
November 18th, 2024  
