Photo 1251
Sunshine
The Norway maple with its autumn leaves brings sunshine to an overcast day.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
19th November 2024 12:39pm
Tags
leaves
trees
colours
park
autumn
maple
