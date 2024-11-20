Previous
Late Autumn Blooms by 365projectorgheatherb
Late Autumn Blooms

Asters for late autumn. (Photo taken last week. A busy day preparing for day surgery tomorrow. I feel like I am going on a trip- so much to pull together. Will catch up with everyone in the next few days.)
Heather

