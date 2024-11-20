Sign up
Previous
Photo 1252
Late Autumn Blooms
Asters for late autumn. (Photo taken last week. A busy day preparing for day surgery tomorrow. I feel like I am going on a trip- so much to pull together. Will catch up with everyone in the next few days.)
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1252
photos
61
followers
27
following
343% complete
View this month »
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th November 2024 5:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
asters
