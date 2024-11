The Next Best Thing

Thank you all for your best wishes for my day surgery yesterday. All went well. I am so in awe of the great skill, dedication, and compassion of our health care workers. My surgeon was a young (relatively speaking) woman- not so common- so that was nice too. I wanted to ask her for a quick photo at the end, but she scooted off too quickly. So the next best thing (?)- a shot of the windows of the hospital :-)