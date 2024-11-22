Previous
To Brighten the Day by 365projectorgheatherb
To Brighten the Day

Right on schedule- the Christmas cactus has started to bloom. It certainly brightens these grey November days.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Ah beautiful. I’ve never successfully got one to flower. Must try again.
November 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful and bright welcome home - to cheer you up ! - A lovely shot !
November 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
If I can get our shopping, I am going to look for one of these. It is so gloomy with these many days of rain. Beautiful capture. I love the way you composed and filled the frame.
November 22nd, 2024  
