Previous
Photo 1255
Turning Red
A male cardinal enjoying the berries of a burning bush just starting to turn (back in October, when we still had sun!)
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1255
photos
61
followers
27
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th October 2024 4:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bird
,
autumn
,
cardinal
Barb
ace
This is sublimely beautiful, Heather! Such lovely light and color and perfect dof!
November 23rd, 2024
