Previous
Photo 1256
Small but Mighty
The little Japanese maple out front in full red-leaf foliage. Who said winter was coming!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1256
photos
61
followers
27
following
344% complete
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
24th November 2024 4:46pm
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
maple
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see its bright red leaves ! Most of the deciduous trees around here are bare of leaves by now after the few days of snow and now the winds and rain of Storm Bert which is causing havoc and flooding ( Wales most affected at the moment ! )
November 25th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
Yes, I have been hearing about Storm Bert! You folks have sure been getting slammed with some awful weather these days, but Storm Bert is the worst! A time to stay inside for sure! Keep your fireplace burning, Beryl :-)
November 25th, 2024
