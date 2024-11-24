Previous
Small but Mighty by 365projectorgheatherb
Small but Mighty

The little Japanese maple out front in full red-leaf foliage. Who said winter was coming!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see its bright red leaves ! Most of the deciduous trees around here are bare of leaves by now after the few days of snow and now the winds and rain of Storm Bert which is causing havoc and flooding ( Wales most affected at the moment ! )
November 25th, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl Yes, I have been hearing about Storm Bert! You folks have sure been getting slammed with some awful weather these days, but Storm Bert is the worst! A time to stay inside for sure! Keep your fireplace burning, Beryl :-)
November 25th, 2024  
