Red for a Grey Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1257

Red for a Grey Day

The Japanese maples are holding on to their leaves- thankfully, since they offer some colour for these grey days.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
How delightful , super focus on the one leaf and great dof ! So beautifully captured against the grey wall ! fav
November 25th, 2024  
Heather
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. After your comment yesterday about your deciduous trees having lost their leaves by now, I noticed that most of ours have only a few leaves left. The Japanese maples are the hold-outs. (As for Storm Bert, there was coverage on our evening news last night. Wow! So much flooding in Wales!)
November 25th, 2024  
