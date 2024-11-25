Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Red for a Grey Day
The Japanese maples are holding on to their leaves- thankfully, since they offer some colour for these grey days.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1257
photos
61
followers
27
following
344% complete
View this month »
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th November 2024 5:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
maple
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How delightful , super focus on the one leaf and great dof ! So beautifully captured against the grey wall ! fav
November 25th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl. After your comment yesterday about your deciduous trees having lost their leaves by now, I noticed that most of ours have only a few leaves left. The Japanese maples are the hold-outs. (As for Storm Bert, there was coverage on our evening news last night. Wow! So much flooding in Wales!)
November 25th, 2024
